YouTuber Hiiro has been creating computer animations of soccer-playing mobile suits. Haro is the ball, while Ultraman and Kamen Rider are the refs.



The ensuing parody is delightful.

This isn’t a first. In 1992, Banpresto released a soccer game for the Super Famicom called Battle Soccer: Field no Hasha in which Gundam mecha, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, Godzilla and other kaiju played each other in soccer.