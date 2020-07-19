Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Yarntown Is A Free 2D Zelda-Like Remake of Bloodborne

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Yarntown
YarntownBloodborneRemakeDemakeZeldaRetroIndieFreeMax MrazKotakucore
1
Save
Yarntown gameplay
Gif: Max Mraz

Bloodborne is a dark and difficult action RPG set in a highly detailed 3D world. Yarntown, a free indie game released yesterday, takes part of that world and reimagines it as a top-down, colorful, Zelda-inspired adventure.

Advertisement

Developed by Max Mraz, Yarntown was built using the Solarus engine and is a colorful remake of Central Yharnam from 2015's Bloodborne. It even includes some boss fights from that area of the original FromSoftware RPG.

Advertisement

Combat in Yarntown isn’t as difficult or complex as the action in Bloodborne, but the small game does include dodge rolls, stamina, quicksilver bullets, and blood vial mechanics. You can even upgrade weapons in the Hunter’s Dream, which has also been recreated.

While Yarntown isn’t an exact replica of Central Yarnham, it’s got many of the same shortcuts and enemies, including rabid dogs, huntsman and as mentioned before, both bosses from this part of Bloodborne.

G/O Media may get a commission
CBD Starter Pack

If you want to play Yarntown, it’s available now for free on Itch.io.

Advertisement
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Great Pretender Is A Con-Artist Anime Comedy Full Of Twists

How To Efficiently Upgrade Your Skills And Gear In Ghost Of Tsushima

What's The Deal With Sesame Seeds?

Collecting Sega Saturn Games Is A Total Nightmare

DISCUSSION

rogueindy
rogueIndy

That engine looks pretty interesting. I wonder what it’ll do for the indie landscape in the next few years.