As tough as it is, The_Happy_Hob has just put the Dark Souls series well and truly in its place, completing all five games—the three Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne—in a row. Without taking a single hit.



Just finishing them back-to-back is a Herculean task in itself (it took over 12 hours!), but doing so without taking any hits whatsoever is just wow. You can watch the whole thing here:

Or skip to around 12:10 if you just want to see him finish the thing off and almost die of relief.