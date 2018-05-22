Screenshot: Sega

Now considered PlayStation 3 classics, Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 are getting remastered for the PlayStation 4 in full HD.



Famitsu reports that the games will basically be the same as the originals, but run at a crisp 60 frames per second and look kickass at 1080p!

The first of the three, Yakuza 3, will be out August 8 in Japan. Here’s a peek at what to expect!

No word on international releases yet.

