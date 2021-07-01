Xbox x Nike's Space Jam Collab Has A Very Cool Controller (But Also Sneakers)

Image : Nike

While Xbox’s upcoming sneaker collaboration with Adidas looks like shit, Microsoft have also worked with Nike to release something else, something a bit bigger that goes beyond sneakers to also include some rather nice video game hardware as well.



Called the (deep breath) Space Jam: A New Legacy x Xbox x Nike LeBron 18 Low bundle, it’s a big-ass box that will include a mismatched, Space Jam-themed pair of LeBron Lows and an Xbox controller.

I like the shoes! If you’re gonna go wild you may as well go wild, and covering them in contrasting Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote motifs while presenting wildly different colour schemes on each foot sure does accomplish that.



But this is a video game website, not a sneaker website—despite my best efforts—and so really, we’re here for the Xbox controller that’s included alongside the shoes.

I cannot stress how much I love this. The colours, the illustrations all over it, the way they’ve worked the ACME bomb into the D-pad, every part of this is fantastic.

That’s the good news! The less good news is that it’s going to be hard to get your hands on this. It’s actually not going to be made available through traditional video game retail outlets at all; instead the bundle will only be popping up on Nike’s SNKRs app, which exists basically as a raffle service for people to enter and try and get a chance to buy shoes they like.

They’ll go on sale there on July 15. And if you’re interested in actually reading up on the process behind a collaboration like this, Hypebeast have a big interview up that explains the bundle was actually the result of a partnership between Nike designer Jason Petrie (LeBrons) and Xbox principal designer Elliott Hsu, who actually worked together on the controller.

