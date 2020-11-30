Xbox Series X/S is getting a new update adding dynamic backgrounds, Game Pass game pre-loading, and a few other features. There’s even a retro dashboard screen from Xboxes past thrown in there.
DISCUSSION
Now if Nintendo could incorporate any UI updates into the Switch a few years in that would be greaaat.