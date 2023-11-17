The Best Xbox Black Friday Deals

Microsoft is slashing the prices of its consoles for Black Friday 2023. Anyone who’s been waiting until Starfield to pick up an Xbox Series X or S is in luck. A bunch of great games are also very cheap right now. Xbox players should be eating well this holiday season.

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023 CC Share Subtitles Off

English The Best Reveals From The Game Awards 2023

The company revealed its Black Friday deals over on the Xbox Wire blog earlier this week. They start rolling out on November 17 and will seemingly last through the end of the month. Microsoft is taking $50 off its consoles, $10 off controllers, and offering free engravings for custom Elite Series 2 controllers from its Design Lab (normally $10).

Advertisement

Xbox Series S Game Pass Bundle

Despite being a lightning rod for lots of controversy this year for seemingly being the reason Baldur’s Gate 3 was delayed on Xbox, the Xbox Series S is still a great video game playing machine at a great price, and the Black Friday bundle makes it even better. For $300 it includes the console and three months of Game Pass Ultimate, normally $18 a month. It’s almost half the price of a PS5 to play Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and a bunch of other Game Pass games for free through the new year.

Advertisement

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle

The Xbox Series X is also $50 off, including for the Diablo IV and Forza Motorsport bundles, which already include the games at a $10 discount. Microsoft’s Store is currently offering both for just $490, which is $70 off total. It’s worth noting that Diablo IV is already 40 percent off for Black Friday, while Forza Motorsport is just 10 percent off, though it’s free on Game Pass while Diablo IV is not (for now at least).

Advertisement

Xbox Controllers

The Xbox controller is also $10 off during Black Friday. It’s normally $60, which is already $10 less than the PS5 DualSense, but the DualSense is getting a heftier $20 discount so now both will be the same price. So only $10 off is a little bit disappointing, but still better than nothing. Personalized engravings will be free starting November 23, but only on Elite Series 2 controllers from the Xbox Design Lab.

Advertisement

Xbox Games

Microsoft certainly put out more first-party exclusives this year than last, but it was also a strong year for third-party releases like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Resident Evil 4 remake. A bunch of them currently have big Black Friday discounts. If you’ve been morbidly curious enough to pick up the vampire shooter Redfall after its third update, it’s currently only $17.50.

Advertisement

Here are some of the most noteworthy game discounts:

Diablo IV - $42 (40 percent off)

Resident Evil 4 remake - $39.60 (34 percent off)

Street Fighter VI - $39.60 (34 percent off)

Starfield - $56 (20 percent off)

Forza Horizon 5 - $30 (50 percent off)

Halo Infinite - $24 (60 percent off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $42 (40 percent off)

Dead Space remake - $35 (50 percent off)

Remnant II - $35 (30 percent off)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $12 (70 percent off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20 (67 percent off)

Grand Theft Auto V - $15 (50 percent off)

Dredge - $18.75 (25 percent off)

Lies of P - $48 (20 percent off)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage - $40 (20 percent off)

EA Sports FC (i.e. FIFA 24) - $35 (50 percent off)

NBA 2K24 - $35 (50 percent off)

Mortal Kombat - $49 (30 percent off)

Hogwarts Legacy - $42 (40 percent off)

Expand Your Xbox Series X/S Storage

Between free access to hundreds of games with Game Pass and blockbusters taking up more and more space these days, extra console storage goes a long way. There aren’t a lot of great deals for Xbox Series X/S SSDs right now, but you can currently get $25 off the 1TB Western Digital Black C50 (normally $150).

Advertisement

Read More: The Best PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals

Advertisement

Recent blockbusters getting their price tags slashed for Black Friday is nothing new, but it’s still surprising to see so many top-selling, critically acclaimed games all get big discounts. Just a sign of how competitive 2023 has been, I suppose. And if you haven’t already taken the plunge on the “next-gen” Xbox consoles, I still can’t recommend the Xbox Series S enough. Who knows how much longer it will be able to keep up with the Series X and PS5, but if you don’t care about 4K and some of the bells and whistles like ray-tracing, it’s still the best deal going right now in games.