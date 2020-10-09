Vote 2020 graphic
ethangach
Ethan Gach
Xbox Series X console exclusive The Medium won’t arrive until a month after the next-gen console launches. Bloober Team revealed the game will release on December 10 in a new trailer today.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

crashingechelon
CrashingEchelon

Bummed I need to wait an extra month since I was hoping this would be a launch title. I finally played Blair Witch this past week and what an experience that was, Bloober Team really knocks it out of the park with their horror games. 