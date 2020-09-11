Xbox Series S Was Actually Revealed Back In June

Pretty sneaky, Phil. Screenshot : Gamelab Conference

Earlier this week, the folks over at Microsoft announced a lightweight alternative to the beefy Xbox Series X known as the Xbox Series S. But what if I told you that the official reveal wasn’t the first time the world caught a glimpse of the cute little console?



In a cheeky bit of preemptive marketing that I’m currently falling for hook, line, and sinker, Xbox head Phil Spencer snuck an Xbox Series S into his June 24 keynote address at this year’s Gamelab Conference. Xbox’s official Twitter account spoiled the secret earlier today (ignore the incorrect date, that’s just when the interview archive was uploaded).

Funnily enough, that wasn’t the only appearance the Xbox Series S would make before its reveal a few days ago. Phil also noted that the console was present in his office during an interview with YouTube personalities iJustine and Jenna Ezarik published on July 24.

I spent the last 10 minutes or so poring over Phil’s other appearances from the past few months, almost like a game of I Spy or Where’s Waldo, but came up empty handed.

While we’ve all heard how much smaller the Xbox Series S is compared to the Xbox Series X—which could probably function as a small kitchen stool—this in-the-wild teaser really puts the less powerful console’s diminutive size and innocuous appearance into perspective.