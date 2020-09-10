Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

I Don't Think We're Ready For How Big The Xbox Series X Really Is

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:xbox series x
xbox series xxbox series sxboxmicrosoftkotaku core
1
Save
Illustration for article titled I Dont Think Were Ready For How Big The Xbox Series X Really Is
Image: Microsoft

I know that you know that the Xbox Series X is big. But I don’t think you’re aware of just how fucking big it is.

Advertisement

Over the last few days not just tech/game sites like The Verge and Gamespot but also Content Creators—specifically, those who specialise in simply taking products out of boxes—have been sent the facade of the new Xbox consoles. They’re not even functional! Just the cases!

Advertisement

The idea was probably to get them to show off the hardware in all its gloryand I really like the hardware—but the only thing I’m taking away from it is that the Xbox Series X is somehow even bigger than it has looked previously.

Renders and mockups and charts can only tell you so much. Sometimes, you need to see a big console in the real world to give you a true sense of scale.

G/O Media may get a commission
Averie Leopard Cardigan
Averie Leopard Cardigan

Look at him!

Illustration for article titled I Dont Think Were Ready For How Big The Xbox Series X Really Is
Screenshot: Unbox Therapy
Advertisement

Oh lawd he comin’!

Illustration for article titled I Dont Think Were Ready For How Big The Xbox Series X Really Is
Screenshot: Unbox Therapy
Advertisement

He is, if you are only just joining us, a very large boy.

Illustration for article titled I Dont Think Were Ready For How Big The Xbox Series X Really Is
Photo: Michael Higham
Advertisement

Microsoft made a big deal earlier this week about the new Series S being the smallest Xbox console ever, and like...every Xbox before it has been huge, so that’s a very low bar to clear.

That said, it is pretty compact!

Illustration for article titled I Dont Think Were Ready For How Big The Xbox Series X Really Is
Screenshot: Unbox Therapy
Advertisement

You know what’s not compact? The Xbox Series X!

Illustration for article titled I Dont Think Were Ready For How Big The Xbox Series X Really Is
Photo: The Verge
Advertisement

I hope anyone looking at getting one of these in November has a very large entertainment units. Or plenty of floor space around their entertainment unit.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft Shows Off Immortals, The Game That Used To be Gods & Monsters

The Best Dreamcast Games

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

DISCUSSION

signofthenine
signofthenine

I’m just excited we finally got some fucking news...also curious how soon Sony is going to speak up, and what they pull. I’m thinking if they really wanted to fuck with MS, they could start allowing folks to order (revealing the price at the time) before the 22nd.