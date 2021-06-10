Xbox Is About To Get A Ton Of Free Game Demos

Get a load of Sable’s minimalist art. Screenshot : Raw Fury

From the aging musical acts to the partnership deals with Earth-ruining capitalist empires, there’s a lot to tease about Summer Game Fest. One thing that’s unironically cool? The demo event, which allows Xbox players to play a ton of indie games for free. Following last year’s successful inaugural run, it’ll return next week. Microsoft announced the news in a blog post today.

Last summer, if you’ll recall, was awash in splashy press conferences. Without an E3 to coalesce around, it felt like publishers big and small hosted events on a weekly basis for months. It was...a lot. So, between the hubbub, it was lovely to take a breather with an event that not just shone the spotlight on smaller titles but also offered players the opportunity to play them, too. And a lot of those games were genuinely terrific. Of the more than 70 made available, some—Haven, Cake Bash, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Genesis Noir—have earned marks as true standouts from the past year.

Blessedly, this year’s event will feature 40 games. (As great as 70 is, a week’s just not enough time to play them all.) Xbox hasn’t unveiled the full list just yet, but did tease five today:

All right, everybody go awww for Tunic. Screenshot : Finji

If this year’s event is anything like last year’s, it’ll be well worth carving out a spot in your schedule. Yes, yes, I know we’re all pumped about the Halos and Elden Rings. But this lighter fare tends to offer a mellower, often pensive countermeasure to the cortisol-raising spectacle you see with bigger publishers.

The Summer Game Fest Demo Event—that really doesn’t roll off the tongue, huh—will run from June 15 through June 21. Stay tuned for the full list of games, and for thoughts about which ones are most worth your time.



