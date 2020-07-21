Xbox Summer Event Lets You Play Demos Of More Than 70 Unreleased Games

Image : Microsoft

If you’re a fan of trying before you buy and being completely overwhelmed by the sheer number of options in front of you, then you’ll be pleased as punch to hear that you now have over 70 new Xbox games to play, and you’ve only got a week to do it.



Xbox’s Summer Games Fest Demo Event doesn’t have the catchiest name, but it gets the point across: There are demos, and there are a lot of them. Between July 21 and 27, you can download and try any of said demos, or all of them if you want to feel, for one brief, shining moment, like you’re standing in a crowded convention center hall and have boundless options in front of you before the color melts away from the scene playing out in your mind , and you realize, on one hand, that you can play every game without waiting in line, but on the other, you’re all alone.

Anyway, here’s the full list!

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher

Alchemist Adventure

Aniquilation

Antipole DX

Armed and Gelatinous

Ars Fabulae

Back to Belt

Bite the Bullet

Book of Adventum

Cake Bash

Chickens Madness

Clea

Cris Tales

Curved Space

Dandy Ace

Darkestville Castle

Deleveled

Destroy All Humans!

Doodle God: Crime City Demo

Dungeon and Gravestone

Dungeon Scavenger Inferno

Ephemeral Tale

Flowing Lights

Fractal Space

Freshly Frosted

Galacide

Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo

Genesis Noir

Haven

Helheim Hassle

Hellpoint

In the Valley of Death

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Klang 2

Knight Squad 2

Kova: AlphaLink

KungFu Kickball

Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale

Lost Wing

Mars Power Industries Deluxe

Mayhem Brawler

Momentus

Nine Witches: Family Disruption

OkunoKA Madness

PHOGS!

Pixel Skater

Ponpu

Projection: First Light

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Re:Turn – One Way Trip

Road to Guangdong

Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo

Sail Forth

ScourgeBringer

Seasons of the Samurai

SkateBIRD

Skycadia

Solaroids: Prologue

Space Otter Charlie

Swim Out

Swimsanity!

Tesla Force

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines

The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav

The Dark Eye: Memoria

The Last Cube

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Tribble Troubles Demo

Unspottable

WarriOrb

Welcome to Elk

YesterMorrow

I haven’t played many of these, but I can wholeheartedly recommend Raji, which is a sort of God of War-ish action game set in ancient India, Haven, a sci-fi RPG about being in a long-term relationship, and Phogs, a co-op puzzle adventure about dogs who are very long. I do not, however, recommend a game that’s for some reason unlisted, but still diabolically playable. It is called Staring At The List While Racked With Indecision Until You Realize That A Week Has Passed And You Haven’t Actually Done Anything, and it is bad.

