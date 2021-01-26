It also said it sold more Xbox Series X/S’s than during the first month of any other console launch.

Huh. Okay, but how meaningful is this number?

First month is first 30 days or the actual first month? Because if it’s literally just “the first month in which the system was sold” then it’s worth considering that the Xbox launched on November 15th, the Xbox 360 and Xbox One each launched on November 22nd, and the Xbox Series X|S launched on November 10th, so I wouldn’t be shocked if tacking on a few additional days was enough to make this happen.

I mean, at the same time, if I was putting together things to brag about in regards to a project I launched I would definitely put something like that in there. It sounds great! I’m just curious how meaningful it is.

(I was also trying to figure out what the low range would be for console sales if the above is true but after 90 seconds of trying to find first month console sales for previous Xbox launches I gave up.)