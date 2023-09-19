Your September-October Xbox Game Pass Offerings Await

Microsoft has announced the next crop of games you can snatch up on Xbox Game Pass for the rest of September and the early parts of October. The offerings are pretty lowkey, but there’s some cool stuff to download right now.



For starters, Lies of P, the gritty Soulslike by South Korean developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio, is available now on Xbox consoles. That was already a day-one on Xbox Game Pass announcement, but since the game’s now officially launched, you can finally go download it. And that’s about it for what’s available right this moment. For the rest of the next batch of games you’ll have to wait between a couple of days to a couple weeks.

Advertisement

The quirky physics-based brawler Party Animals, for example, will be available on September 20. Payday 3, the first-person bank robbery shooter, lands a day after on September 21. Adventure puzzler Cocoon, from the lead gameplay designer of the atmospheric platformers Inside and Limbo, arrives on September 29. And that’s it for September.

Bringing up the rear are the superhero brawler Gotham Knights and The Lamplighter’s League, the turn-based strategy game from Harebrained Schemes, which hit Xbox Game Pass on October 3. While that’s a bunch of games coming to the subscription service, as is customary with these sorts of things, a handful of titles are also leaving very soon. Seven games will get booted from the vault come September 30, including the 2D side-scrolling Soulslike Moonscars, the live-service shooter Outriders, the action-RPG Weird West, and a few others. RIP.

Advertisement Advertisement

Below is a breakdown of all the Xbox Game Pass games coming and going:

Xbox Game Pass titles coming in September/October

Lies of P - Available now

Party Animals - Available September 20

Payday 3 - Available September 21

Cocoon - Available September 29

Gotham Knights - Available October 3

The Lamplighter’s League - Available October 3

Departing games

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Despot’s Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Last Call BBS (PC)

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Outriders (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Prodeus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Buy Xbox Game Pass: Amazon | Best Buy | G ameStop

.



