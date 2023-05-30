Amnesia: The Bunker—the fourth game in the legendary survival horror series—will come to Xbox’s Game Pass streaming service on the day it releases. After facing a few delays, the semi-open world horror game should finally be out on June 6, around the same time a handful of other titles come to Game Pass for its first round of summer options.

The Bunker is “a first-person horror game set in a desolate WW1 Bunker,” its description on this morning’s Game Pass announcement plainly states. “Face the oppressing terrors stalking the dark corridors. Search for and use the tools and weapons at your disposal, while keeping the lights on at all costs.” Much of the game’s sandbox design makes it unpredictable, too, so that “everything is a potential encounter section,” developer Frictional Games co-founder Thomas Grip told Kotaku earlier this spring. Try not to make any sudden movements, or the monster might get you.



Xbox Game Pass June 2023

In addition, Game Pass is getting the following games, some of them also available from day one…

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 —“Start as a fresh owner of a car garage and work your way towards a service empire”; coming to cloud, console, and PC on June 1

—“Start as a fresh owner of a car garage and work your way towards a service empire”; coming to cloud, console, and PC on Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengeance of the Slayer —“Seven weapons, blood and gore, twisted music by Seepage & Psyko Syndikate, and maps where you can blow up everything”; out day one for cloud, console, and PC on June 1

—“Seven weapons, blood and gore, twisted music by Seepage & Psyko Syndikate, and maps where you can blow up everything”; out day one for cloud, console, and PC on The Big Con —“Hustle your way across ‘90s America as a runaway teen con artist”; available on cloud, console, and PC on June 1

—“Hustle your way across ‘90s America as a runaway teen con artist”; available on cloud, console, and PC on Hypnospace Outlaw —“Making a return to the Game Pass library, Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers”; available on cloud, console, and PC June 6

—“Making a return to the Game Pass library, Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers”; available on cloud, console, and PC Rune Factory 4 Special —“Venture outside the town gates to explore dangerous dungeons. Use swords, spears, staves, and other weapons and magic to personalize your battle tactics”; available on cloud, console, and PC on June 8

—“Venture outside the town gates to explore dangerous dungeons. Use swords, spears, staves, and other weapons and magic to personalize your battle tactics”; available on cloud, console, and PC on Stacking —“From Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions, explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian stacking dolls as you jump into more than 100 unique dolls and use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of puzzles and challenges”; coming to both cloud and console on June 8

—“From Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions, explore a vintage world inhabited by living Russian stacking dolls as you jump into more than 100 unique dolls and use their special abilities to solve a wide variety of puzzles and challenges”; coming to both cloud and console on Dordogne—“Immerse yourself in a unique narrative experience and explore the thousand summer colors of Dordogne as you revisit your childhood to uncover lost family secrets”; this will arrive to cloud, console, and PC on day one, June 13

And, starting today May 30, you can play Chicory: A Colorful Tale (“a top-down adventure game in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything”) and Farworld Pioneers (“explore the universe in this open-world, sci-fi sandbox”) on console and PC.



