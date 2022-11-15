Just because the spooky season has passed doesn’t mean Microsoft’s Netflix-like subscription service is fresh out of spice to stimulate your gaming senses for the rest of November. While November’s assortment of games isn’t quite as loaded as last month’s helpings, it does feature a diverse hodgepodge of games, including one of the best-written titles to come out of 2022.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

November 15



Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Somerville (Cloud, Console and PC)

Vampire Survivors (Cloud)

November 17



Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC)

Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC)

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Norco (Cloud and Console)

November 22



Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC)

November 29



Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console)

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

November 30



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC)

The creme de la creme of this month’s assortment of Game Pass games isn’t the spice melange of the Dune real-time strategy game but rather a little-known text-based point-and-click adventure game called Norco. You play as Kay, a 20-year-old woman who returns to her childhood home after the passing of her mother from cancer. When you aren’t completing your mother’s half-finished chores with the help of a self-aware robot named Million, you’re searching the industrial underbelly of New Orleans for your brother Blake, who went missing shortly after your mother’s passing. In our review of Norco, Kotaku said the game is “a stunning piece of magical realism” with exceptional dialogue that “plays its cards with enormous subtlety.”



If you missed out on playing this gem when it was a Game Pass PC offering back in March, now’s your chance to give this Disco Elysium-esque game a try. Fair warning, Norco contains instances of violence, suicide, substance use, and mature language.



If you’re in the upper echelon of Game Pass’ Ultimate tier and feel a tingle in your spine at the fact that “LeBron James frame data” is a phrase you can say now that makes sense, you get the added bonus of a free MultiVersus MVP pack drop this month. Obviously, reaping the benefits of this bundle’s variant, ring-out, and banners requires you to have the MultiVersus installed on your gaming device. And all Game Pass subscribers will get a bounty of DLC updates for The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong (available today), The Elder Scrolls Online: Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration (available on November 17), and Dead by Daylight: Forged in Fog (available on November 22).



Game Pass, much like the saying “out with the old in with the new,” is losing some games to make way for the new hotness. The following games are going back into the Xbox vault as of November 30:



Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC)

Mind Scanners (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC)



