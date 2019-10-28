Xbox All Access is coming back on November 18, Microsoft announced this morning. Players can spread out the cost of a console, a Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live with discounted monthly payments over two years. The base bundle starts at $19.99, and there will be the option to upgrade your Xbox All Access Xbox One X to the Project Scarlett when it launches late 2020.
