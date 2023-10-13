Every Franchise Xbox Now Owns After Buying Activision

On October 13, Microsoft completed its nearly two-year-long process of consuming Activision Blizzard King. And while it will take months and years for Xbox and all the parties involved to sort everything out and start bringing past Activision Blizzard games to Game Pass, for now, we can tally up everything Microsoft seemingly now owns.

To put together this list I dug around a few different places and double-checked some franchises to confirm who owns what. In some cases I wasn’t able to figure out a decisive answer, so I left those out. I also avoided adding every single game these companies have published, as some were one-offs that have never been touched since and that don’t feel like a “franchise.” Finally, just because Activision or other companies previously published an X-Men or ESPN-branded game doesn’t mean the publisher owns that brand or even that specific game. So those aren’t on here, either.



With all that said, here’s my best shot at assessing every gaming franchise Microsoft now owns (probably).

3D Ultra Pinball

Call of Duty

Call to Power

Crash Bandicoot

Dark Reign

Diablo

Extreme PaintBrawl

Front Page Sports Baseball

Gabriel Knight

Geometry Wars

Guitar Hero

Gun

Hearthstone

Heavy Gear

Heretic

Heroes of the Storm

Hexen

Interstate ‘76

King’s Quest

Laura Bow Mystery Series

Lost Vikings, The

Matt Hoffman’s Pro BMX

Overwatch

Phantasmagoria

Pitfall

Police Quest

Prototype

Quest for Glory

SWAT

Singularity

Skylanders

Soldier of Fortune

Space Quest

Spyro

StarCraft

Tenchu (only the games released before Activision sold the rights to From Software in 2004)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

True Crime

Ultimate Soccer Manager

Warcraft

World of Warcraft

Zork



King

AlphaBetty Saga

Blossom Blast Saga

Bubble Saga

Bubble Witch Saga

Candy Crush Saga

Diamond Digger Saga

Farm Heroes Saga

Hoop de Loop Saga

Papa Pear Saga

Paradise Bay

Pepper Panic Saga

Pet Rescue Saga

Pyramid Solitaire Saga

Rebel Riders

Scrubby Dubby Saga

Shuffle Cats

Bethesda / Zenimax

Commander Keen

Deathloop

Dishonored

Doom

Elder Scrolls

Fallout

Hi-Fi Rush

Prey

Quake

Rage

Redfall

Starfield

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein

Xbox / Microsoft

Age of Empires

Age of Mythology

Banjo-Kazooie

Bard’s Tale, The

Battletoads

Blinx: The Time Sweeper

Blue Dragon

Conker

Costume Quest

Crackdown

Crimson Skies

Fable

Forza

Gears of War

Halo

Killer Instinct

Kinect Sports

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Midtown Madness

Minecraft

Perfect Dark

Pillars of Eternity

Project Gotham Racing

Psychonauts

R.C. Pro-Am

Rise of Nations

Sabreman

State of Decay

Thunder (Hydro Thunder, Arctic Thunder, etc.)

Viva Pinata

Wasteland

Zoo Tycoon

And consider this fun challenge while you take it all in: Try not to think about how sad it is that so few corporations now own so much of our pop culture. Let me tell you, I failed! But at least Call of Duty will be free on Game Pass in the future, right?



.

