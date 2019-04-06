Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Xatu!



Xatu Details

Type: Psychic/Flying



Average Height: 4‘ 11"

Average Weight: 33.1 lbs.

First Added In Generation II

I’m always impressed by how straight up weird and wild the Pokemon universe is and how most folks just don’t seem to care. Xatu is a bird who can see through time. Yet, even with this amazing godly power to literally peer into the future of the world, most folks don’t seem to care much. If this bird existed in our world it would be stolen and used by so many different people.

Even the Pokedex entries explaining Xatu’s powers read like someone nonchalantly listing off some facts and then moving on. One entry simply stats “This odd Pokémon can see both the past and the future.” I would not use the word “odd” to describe a mythical creature who can actually see through time. I would also probably end the sentence with something like “Dear God, we must never anger this being.”

Xatu’s ability has seemed to mostly be used for small things. For example, in one episode of the popular Pokemon anime series Xatu is used by a young girl to predict the weather. When given access to a creature who can see the future, this woman decided to just see if it was going to rain. That seems like a waste.



A few Pokedex entries mention that Xatu is scared of the future it sees, which is why it often stands motionless. What have you seen, Xatu? Please, give us some hint of 0ur fate?

Even if Xatu could talk and tell us what they see, they probably wouldn’t. According to Bulbapedia, Xatu has no desire to change the future. This damn bird knows we are screwed and is content to sit back and watch.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration: EvilApple513 (Deviant Art)

EvilApple513 over on Deviant Art has created a wonderful image that captures what I imagine Xatu sees nearly all day and night. Seeing into the future and the past is probably not a pleasant experience, though it might look kind of cool.

Random Facts

In Xatu’s first anime appearance their owner was Calista. Later Xatu would appear in another episode with a woman named Calista. But this is a different woman. I don’t understand why.

Some folks in the Pokemon universe believe Xatu is actually an alien from outer space. Maybe the Pokemon universe has an X-Files equivalent? Like Officer Jenny, maybe each region has its own Agent Mulder? (This is good. I should delete this part of the post and save this for later. Pitch this idea to a studio.)

In the Pokemon anime, viewers can see what appears to be a Titanic parody starring Xatu. This is highly unbelievable. A Xatu would see that the Titanic was going to crash and not board it. Really hope someone got fired for that blunder.

