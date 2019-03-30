Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Vigoroth!



Vigoroth Details

Type: Normal



Average Height: 4‘ 07"

Average Weight: 102.5 lbs.

First Added In Generation III

Vigoroth is always having a rough day. In many ways, I think a lot of folks can relate to this Pokemon. According to Pokedex entries, Vigoroth is just always stressing out. This becomes even worse if the poor creature tries to stay still. Even attempting to stop moving for a moment will cause Vigoroth to get even more stressed and can cause them to even rampage through the jungle knocking over everything in its way.

If there was ever a Pokemon who needed a hug and some calming tea, this is it. Vigoroth can’t even sleep without getting stressed out and going berserk. It seems it has so much energy and stress building up in its body that it can only sleep after running around for hours, screaming and breaking stuff.

In the year 2019, I think many of us can relate to this poor creature. I know I personally will sit still for a moment and the state of the world will drill into my head and I’ll suddenly be filled with stress. I’ve never tried running through my apartment complex, screaming and spinning my arms around. Maybe that would help me sleep?

Vigoroth is supposedly based on a real-world sloth. I say, supposedly because I don’t understand how anyone could watch a sloth in the wild and think, “Yeah, that thing looks stressed out and filled with energy.”

Favorite Fan Art

LouRose over on Instagram has found the perfect outlet for the wild Vigoroth. Put that sloth on a skateboard. This is perfect. I’ve tried skateboarding a few times and I always walked away feeling tired. Plus Vigoroth could film some videos and start a YouTube channel or even turn pro.



Random Facts

Not only is Vigoroth stressed, tired and filled with energy, but their heartbeat is really, really fast. According to a Pokedex entry, its heart beats ten times faster than other similar sized creatures. Literally hearing and feeling your heartbeat is probably not a great way to relax.

All this stress and energy also means that Vigoroth is always hungry. In fact, they are so hungry that even when they are eating they feel hungry.

After all this, the final terrible thing poor Vigoorth has to deal with is that eventually, it can get so stressed out that it gets sick. That probably causes more anxiety honestly. Someone go give this Pokemon a nice warm bath and a soothing massage.

Best Comment From Last Week

“15 years ago it would have been cheaper to use muppets. I maintain that a live-action Pokemon movie is one of the greatest projects Jim Henson never got to make.” -Cartoonivore

Holy shit! This really would have been perfect. The new Pikachu film with Ryan Reynolds looks great, sure. But can you imagine a Jim Henson Pokemon movie? I can see the puppets already in my mind. Damn. I hope in an alternate universe this happened. Lucky folks in that other universe.

