Ian Walker
Filed to:Gears 5
Gears 5
Image: Xbox Game Studios / The Coalition / WWE

WWE stable The New Day are the latest wrestlers to cross over to Gears 5. The trio may have been separated across brands during the most recent draft, but at least you and a couple of friends can keep the dream alive in online multiplayer.

