Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Has A Healthy Runtime You'll Want To Experience More Than Once

The gaming world may seem overrun with soulslikes these days. But us genre diehards are just too stoked to get a challenging new experience seemingly every month. I’m happy about it, and you should be, too. And if you’re a genre fan who has had your eyes on Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you’re probably pretty impressed by its slick combat and ancient Chinese setting. You’re also probably also wondering just how many hours you can get out of it and whether it’s too short to be worth your time, or too long to balance out with all the other soulslikes you’re playing. Let’s get into it

Sekiro Meets Bikini Bottom In This Sweet Soulslike CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Sekiro Meets Bikini Bottom In Another Crab's Treasure

Sekiro Meets Bikini Bottom In This Sweet Soulslike CC Share Subtitles Off

English Sekiro Meets Bikini Bottom In Another Crab's Treasure

How long does it take to finish Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

If you’re looking to power through Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ campaign without stopping to smell too many roses, you can probably complete it in around 40-50 hours. The main story path is pretty substantial with quite a few lengthy, labyrinthine areas to chart a path through—not to mention lots of challenging bosses standing between you and exploring the next location.

Advertisement

Of course, if you’re really dedicated to seeing everything Wuchang: Fallen Feathers brings to the table, you’re in for a much larger time investment. Not only does it feature multiple endings to incentivize playing through it more than once, but it’s also sporting a hefty trophy and achievement list that expects you to really push yourself to the limits.

Advertisement

To get all of the trophies or achievements, you’ll need to collect every weapon and accessory, find and deliver all of the items necessary to expand the merchants’ stocks, and visit every shrine in the game. You’ll also have to beat all of the bosses and fully upgrade your weapon and healing vessel.

Advertisement



That’s quite a lot of content, so you’d best get to it. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs. And hey, it’s a day one release for Game Pass, so don’t go buying it if you’re already subscribed!

.