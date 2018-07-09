Today on Highlight Reel we have Father Christmas body horror, Rainbow Six Siege moments, Battlefield V spider soldiers, and much more.
- Resident Evil 4 - I hear a salvador (chainsaw guy) - Nuno The Dude
- Hitman - No one warns you about this when handling nitroglycerin - 434InnocentSpark
- Totally Accurate Battlegrounds - Oh, try and hide behind a tree, will ya? - Reacher-Said-Nothing
- Realm Royale - iq 100000 - jesterlul
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Unhelpful helicopter delivery - Mustard
- PUBG - The Perfect Crime - Elyxio
- Mario Tennis Aces - space ball - (direct file) Fireken
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - I am needed elsewhere - Brennan T
- Battlefront II - Darth Maul - Mando
- Sleeping Dogs - Giving this guy some exercise - (direct file) SamCraig
- Battlefield V Alpha - I respawned as a spider...thing? - VideoGameMonkey
- For Honor - Highlander mirror(literally) in a nutshell - Charles
- For Honor - You ever just trip and die ? - AmityToast
- Rainbow Six Siege - When the stars and planets align - STRIDER1994
- Rainbow Six Siege - outsmarted - maxhummel184
- Wreckfest - Steering Wheel Deformation - Evilgum
- Wreckfest - Throwing Santa - Luagru
- Fortnite BR - わぁさん達と作ったやつは、こういう感じのアトラクションです！！！拡散して流行らせてください（直球）#フォートナイト #FORTNITE #遊び場 #PS4share- shigure_seihitu
- Fortnite BR - #フォートナイト #fortnite バウンサーでの新しい遊び方!!!! SGのエイム鍛えられますww - @NeverGiveUp77_
- Fortnite BR - U forreal? #PS4share - xSkitzo (Twitch here)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Slow Ops - John Tran
