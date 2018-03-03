GIF Image: EA

Hello. I’m Cameron Kunzelman. I’m your new Weekend Editor.



I guess this intro post is supposed to function like a dating profile in the 1980s. I write all sorts of deep personal details into a text document, I ship it off, and then I wait for those sweet, delicious comments to roll in telling me about how cool I am.

Ok, look, I’m going to be very upfront with you about this. I’m not that cool. But I am chill, and my plan for the weekends is to chill out and do all of the things that I like doing on the weekend.

That means talking about the multiplayer games that I really enjoy, like PUBG and Battlefield 1. It means revisiting older computer role-playing games like Baldur’s Gate or Ultima IV, those rewarding and rich experiences that people have kept playing for so long. It also means digging deep into strategy games and city builders. It means writing about what the Rollercoaster Tycoon community is up to.

That’s right. I’m a huge fan of 1999’s breakout hit Rollercoaster Tycoon, and I want to write about it on the weekends. And I want you to get really excited when I tell you about the weird stuff people are still doing with that game nearly 20 years later.

I’ve been writing about games for a while now, at places like Paste and Waypoint, and that writing has really enlightened me to that fact that games, and their players, always end up doing things that end up being more than the sum of their parts. Games are places where strangeness emerges, and I enjoy writing about those gritty, friction-y moments where expectations, capabilities, and desires either align or break apart.



One of the reasons I’m so excited to be here at Kotaku is that it’s a publication that cares about paying attention to the details. The longform coverage that the writers here do, of communities and games themselves, is the kind of work that excites me as a reader. I want to keep on keeping on with those ideas here on the weekends by talking about the specifics of the games I love and the players who keep them alive and thriving.

So I’m going to do that. I’m going to do some chill weekend stuff, and you’re invited to come along for the ride with me. We’re going to have some leisurely fun together.

If you have something super rad and very chill to show me that you think I might like, please feel free to contact me on Twitter or at the contact email in my bio below! My inbox is always open to suggestions of things I should be checking out.

Thanks for coming to hang out with me on the weekend!