There are only two things that truly unite us as human beings: football and anime.



John Sulo is a French actor and comedian who is in Russia for the World Cup. He’s also a Senegal fan, and having been at the Senegal v Japan game—one of the nicest of the tournament so far—filmed this recital of the One Piece theme outside the stadium after the match (which ended in a very amicable 2-2 draw):

And from the same game:

Advertisement

This World Cup has been a joy from day one, and I do not ever want it to end.