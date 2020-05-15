Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

World-Class DOTA2 Team Newbee Banned Over Alleged Match Fixing

Ash Parrish
Filed to:Newbee
NewbeeDOTA2ValveesportskotakucoreCheating
Save
Illustration for article titled World-Class iDOTA2/i Team Newbee Banned Over Alleged Match Fixing
Image: Newbee (Kotaku)

Newbee, a Chinese DOTA2 organization who won the 2014 DOTA2 International and is a founding member of the Chinese Dota Association (CDA), has been banned indefinitely from participating in any CDA events due to alleged match fixing.

Advertisement

As reported by VPEsports, the CDA has presented its evidence to Valve and Perfect World. A translation of the CDA’s statement on its official Weibo account reads, “On May 12, 2020, the CDA Alliance received a report that the DOTA2 branch of the Newbee e-sports club participated in and profited from unfair competition.” ImbaTV, which organizes Chinese DOTA2 events, also released a statement on Weibo prohibiting the team from participating in its events.

Several members of the team also received lifetime bans from CDA and ImbaTV events. These members are Xu “Moogy” Han, Yin “Aq” Rui, Wen “Wizard” Lipeng, Yan “Waixi” Chao, and Zeng “Faith” Hongda.

Advertisement

Newbee has denied the allegations and plans to file an appeal, noting that they are conducting their own internal investigation.

It is unknown at this time if Valve will take any additional action. We’ve reached out to Valve for comment.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Shanghai Dragons #1 Fan

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Here’s The Elder Scrolls: Blades Running On Switch

You Can Play A New Dance Dance Revolution In Your Browser Right Now

Crusader Kings III Is A Kinder, Gentler Crusader Kings

The Best JRPG Soundtracks