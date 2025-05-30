Two Great Games That Couldn't Be More Different Are Free Right Now

The Epic Game Store is currently giving away two PC games that are both very good, but also extremely different. First up, you can grab a free copy of the beloved indie platformer Limbo. And then, you can snag Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a strange but fun Borderlands spin-off, for the low price of zero dollars.

The Mega Sale event is happening right now on Epic’s PC storefront, offering big discounts on a ton of games, including The Last of Us, Cyberpunk 2077, and Grand Theft Auto V’s fancy enhanced port. And that’s nice and all. But maybe you’re getting ready to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, and some games to go along with it. Or you’re trying to save money for some other reason. Thankfully, during each week of the sale, Epic is giving out free PC games. And this week’s games are the aforementioned Wonderlands and Limbo.

Just a heads-up that these games will only be free until June 5. Meanwhile, the Epic Games Mega Sale event ends on June 12, so we’ll get two more freebies before the party wraps up.

Released in 2010, Limbo is a fantastic, bite-sized, black-and-white 2D platformer that made a big splash over a decade ago on Xbox Live Arcade. Since then, this creepy and minimalistic game has been ported to everything and is worth checking out, especially if you loved 2016's Inside, which was developed by the same folks.

Meanwhile, 2022's Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is probably the exact polar opposite of Limbo. Wonderlands is a fantasy-themed Borderlands spin-off featuring melee weapons, magic, and a big overworld map. It’s a strange game, but one which I’ve played through twice and enjoyed thoroughly. If you like Borderlands and haven’t played this looter shooter spin-off yet, now is a great time to hop in. And if you’re excited about Borderlands 4, launching in September, Wonderlands will keep you busy until then.

