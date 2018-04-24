Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is coming to Switch on June 29. Publisher Bethesda released 2016's Doom on the handheld last fall where it ran pretty well and has only gotten better thanks to subsequent patches. A polished port of Wolfenstein II would be just as impressive.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is coming to Switch on June 29. Publisher Bethesda released 2016's Doom on the handheld last fall where it ran pretty well and has only gotten better thanks to subsequent patches. A polished port of Wolfenstein II would be just as impressive.