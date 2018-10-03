We’ve all been there: you’re in the zone with a game—so dialed in that you can practically smell the body odor of the man you just kicked off a cliff—but then, suddenly, it’s gone. Windows has decided it’s update time, and also that you can go fuck yourself. Mercifully, that problem is now history.



The latest big Windows 10 update includes, among other things, improvements to Game Mode. Most are just standard quality-of-life things, but this one, spotted by PCGamesN, is a life-saver:

“Now auto-enabled for all games with a master On/Off toggle in Windows Settings, Game Mode suppresses Windows Update driver installs and blocks Windows Update interruptions such as restart notifications while you’re gaming. You may also see improved game performance with less FPS variability depending on the specific game and system.”

Finally. Thank goodness. Is it too late to declare today a national holiday?