Why Resident Evil Village Isn't Called Resident Evil 8

When the upcoming Resident Evil Village was first announced last month, we thought it was called Resident Evil 8: Village. It’s not! The game is simply called Resident Evil Village. There’s a reason for that.



hy is that? After all, the game is a sequel is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. So, shouldn’t it have the number eight?

In this week’s Weekly Famitsu, the game’s producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano were asked just that. They said that, yes, this is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, bringing that story to a close. So then, why isn’t this called Resident Evil 8? Here is Famitsu’s question, along with the producers’ reply:

Q. In the Village logo, there is the numeral VIII, so why wasn’t the title Resident Evil 8? A. You could call the actual Village another character in the game, and we did that because we would like players to understand that. Q. Which is the official abbreviation for the game: RE8 or Village? A. There isn’t really an official abbreviation, but we’d just be happy if you remembered Village.

Hrm. I do wonder if Capcom will eventually release a Resident Evil 8 numbered game. Maybe not, because the logo for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard did use the numerals VII in the logo.

Screenshot : Capcom

Elsewhere in the Famitsu Q&A, Capcom revealed that since the planning phase, they’ve been working on the game for three and a half years and the game is set in Europe. More is set to be revealed about the game in Famitsu next month.

