Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Why Resident Evil Village Isn't Called Resident Evil 8

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:resident evil
resident evilresident evil villageresident evil 8capcomnews
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Why iResident Evil Village/i Isnt Called iResident Evil 8/i
Screenshot: PlayStation | YouTube

When the upcoming Resident Evil Village was first announced last month, we thought it was called Resident Evil 8: Village. It’s not! The game is simply called Resident Evil Village. There’s a reason for that.

Advertisement

hy is that? After all, the game is a sequel is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. So, shouldn’t it have the number eight?

In this week’s Weekly Famitsu, the game’s producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano were asked just that. They said that, yes, this is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, bringing that story to a close. So then, why isn’t this called Resident Evil 8? Here is Famitsu’s question, along with the producers’ reply:

Q. In the Village logo, there is the numeral VIII, so why wasn’t the title Resident Evil 8?

A. You could call the actual Village another character in the game, and we did that because we would like players to understand that.

Q. Which is the official abbreviation for the game: RE8 or Village?

A. There isn’t really an official abbreviation, but we’d just be happy if you remembered Village.

Advertisement

Hrm. I do wonder if Capcom will eventually release a Resident Evil 8 numbered game. Maybe not, because the logo for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard did use the numerals VII in the logo.

Illustration for article titled Why iResident Evil Village/i Isnt Called iResident Evil 8/i
Screenshot: Capcom
G/O Media may get a commission
Pay $7 for Four Rechargeable AA Energizer Batteries That Last Up to Five Years
Energizer AA Rechargeable Batteries

Elsewhere in the Famitsu Q&A, Capcom revealed that since the planning phase, they’ve been working on the game for three and a half years and the game is set in Europe. More is set to be revealed about the game in Famitsu next month.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

New Call of Duty Easter Egg Involves Summoning The Pied Piper

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Fallout Cosplay, Pin-Up Style

A Giant Evangelion Statue For Only $14,700