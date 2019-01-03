Starting this weekend, I will be picking up the PlayStation 4 game Bloodborne and starting a new playthrough. For the next few months, I will be finishing it. I don’t really want to, but I must. For Kotaku Splitscreen.



It’s not that I don’t like Bloodborne. I played through the first few bosses when it came out in 2015 and enjoyed it just fine, but by the seven- or eight-hour mark I felt like I’d gotten it. I was ready for the next video game.

Then came Kirk Hamilton.

Last January, Kirk (RIP) and I each made 10 video game predictions for 2018, betting that whoever got more right would get to force the other to play a game of their choice. One could certainly argue that Kirk’s predictions were “too easy” or “stupid obvious” or “insultingly safe” but that’s neither here nor there. I lost, and therefore I will be playing Bloodborne.

On today’s episode we also talk about the wonderful CrossCode, Minit, Life is Strange season two, and our New Year’s resolutions. Listen here:

