Assuming we don’t all die in a nuclear holocaust, what will video games bring in 2018? This week on Kotaku Splitscreen, it’s time for some predictions.
First Kirk and I talk about the news of the week (13:46) including Gravity Rush 2 fans, an innocent man dying to a police swatting call, and Logan Paul’s bleak controversy before making our big predictions for the year to come (34:16). Then we talk about our Games of the Year 2017 (57:20), share some behind-the-scenes details on how Kotaku picked its GOTYs, and discuss a few games we’ve been playing.
For those of you who just want to see the predictions without listening to the entire show, here they are. The rules: No delays, nothing super obvious, nothing subjective, nothing based on inside info, no Switch ports.
JASON
- We will get our first rumors of PS5/Xbox Two (legitimate outlet, either console)
- Nintendo will FINALLY put together a Netflix-like Virtual Console, a separate service from the currently announced program
- Kingdom Hearts 3 will actually come out and it will have at least two Pixar worlds
- Someone will try selling a game for more than $60
- Blizzard will announce a new Diablo
- We will see at least 2 new PUBG clones
- Nintendo will announce a sequel to Breath of the Wild in a different world with the same mechanics and physics, sort of like Majora’s Mask to OOT
- At least one big YouTuber (over 500k subs) will quit the platform for something new
- Another company will announce a dedicated gaming handheld system, to capitalize on the Switch’s popularity
- Valve will be sold
KIRK
- At least three open world games will launch with no minimap
- Trump will be involved in a video game-related controversy, in real life or on Twitter
- At least one major 2018 game will be marketed specifically as having no loot boxes
- Sony will announce PSN name changes
- Bethesda will announce The Elder Scrolls VI for fall 2018.
- At least one established major multiplayer shooter [Call of Duty, etc] will add or launch with a Battle Royale mode
- At E3, Ubisoft will announce The Division 2 for a fall 2018 release.
- A YouTuber will commit a felony on YouTube and go to jail for it
- Bungie will overhaul the Destiny 2 Eververse in some significant way
- A major video game publisher (Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, EA, Activision) will suffer a major publicized data breach
For the whole discussion and lots more, check out the full episode.