Screenshot: Bird Studio, Toei Animation, Toonami

The original Japanese versions of the Dragon Ball Super fight scenes are quick and relentless. However, on Toonami, they were edited and slowed down with dropped frames.



Warning: This article contains footage that might be harmful to those with motion sensitivity or those prone to seizures.

Dragon Ball Super began airing on Adult Swim since 2017. It currently airs in the Toonami programming block.

As pointed out by website Toonami Faithful, Twitter user Terez27 compared the Japanese versions with the Toonami broadcast:

Advertisement

Via My Game News Flash, here is another comparison:

It’s interesting to see how Toonami’s motion-sensitivity edit stacks up with Toonami’s.

Advertisement

Toonami’s Jason DeMarco explained the discrepancy on Twitter and the reason why the scenes were edited for broadcast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DeMarco is referring to the “Pokémon Shock” incident in Japan which resulted in 685 kids rushed to the hospital when the “Electric Soldier Porygon” episode aired on December 16, 1997.