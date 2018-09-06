Mathieu Latour-Duhaime is an artist at EA Motive, and has worked on series like Star Wars: Battlefront, Thief, Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.



You can see more of Mathieu’s art at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some concept, environment, promotional or character art you’d like to share, get in touch!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement