Say what you will of its loot box struggles, Battlefront II was a good-looking game whose designs felt very Star Wars. So I thought today we’d take a look at a bunch of art that went into building those incredible worlds (and ships, and uniforms, and space stations...).



The art you’re seeing below isn’t everything, nor does it include every artist who worked on Battlefront II. But it does give you a good look behind the scenes at the designs that went into the creation of the game, and an idea of some of the work that’s involved in taking raw ideas about Star Wars and turning them into playable characters/stages.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

To see the images in their native resolution, click on the “expand” button in the top-left corner.

