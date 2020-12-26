Who’s The Strongest Video Game Character?

If all the video game characters ever created got together in a big rumble, who’d come out on top? Kratos, the one who took down the gods of Olympus? What about Asura who fought off a deity the size of a planet? What about the ancients who wore Majora’s Mask and caused so much havoc, it was sealed away? Would that make the Happy Mask Salesmen even more powerful? Can Mario, who crushes enemies with his weight and change into almost any form, fight off the planet killer, Sephiroth? Would any of these characters give Saitama, Mr. One-Punch Man, a challenge? Can I really write a forum article in which every sentence is a question?
In all seriousness, by strongest, I don’t just mean raw physical strength. It could be a special weapon a character wields, a unique ability no other character can match, or just damn good tactics.
So Kotaku, if all the characters in every video game got together for a big battle royale, who would win?
DISCUSSION
Bayonetta.
Don’t care what anyone else says. She, like Saitama of One Punch Man, is a gag-character-in-disguise that is always as strong as the narrative needs her to be for something cool and/or funny to happen. Doesn’t matter if her opponent has super magic awesome boss powers like Sephiroth, or can end realities with a snap of their finger; doesn’t matter if she gets mollywhopped in her own game or she’s “lost fights canonically,”—as long as there’s a joke or cool action scene to be had, she wins. Full stop. Everyone else can go home.