Who Doesn't Want To Be A Cybernetic Corgi Named Bullet

In ProtoCorgi from Chilean developer Kemono Games, players are cast as Bullet, a C3 class cybernetic lifeform, as he attempts to save his creator from evil aliens. C3 stands for “Cute Cyber Corgi, ” as if there could be any other kind of cyber Corgi.

Coming out in November for PC with a Switch port following soon after, ProtoCorgi is described in its official press release as a “bark-em-up. ” That’s ridiculously cute. Look at his widdle paws just hanging there in space. Look at his widdle missiles and lasers. Such pretty pixels. What a good boy.

I want to play this right now, and I can, because there’s a free demo on Steam. You can, too. Yip.



Needs More Corgis