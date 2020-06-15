Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Who Doesn't Want To Be A Cybernetic Corgi Named Bullet

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Protocorgi
ProtocorgiKemono Gamesretroshoot-em-uppixelssteamswitchkotakucore
1
Save

In ProtoCorgi from Chilean developer Kemono Games, players are cast as Bullet, a C3 class cybernetic lifeform, as he attempts to save his creator from evil aliens. C3 stands for “Cute Cyber Corgi,” as if there could be any other kind of cyber Corgi.

Advertisement

Coming out in November for PC with a Switch port following soon after, ProtoCorgi is described in its official press release as a “bark-em-up. That’s ridiculously cute. Look at his widdle paws just hanging there in space. Look at his widdle missiles and lasers. Such pretty pixels. What a good boy.

I want to play this right now, and I can, because there’s a free demo on Steam. You can, too. Yip.

Advertisement

Needs More Corgis

G/O Media may get a commission

If You Can't Remember Your Last Good Night's Sleep It Might Be Time for Memory Foam

Two Memory Foam Pillows

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

The Week In Games: The Last Week Before The Last Of Us Part 2

The Last Of Us Part 2: The Kotaku Review