Look At This Little Corgi Burger

Look at this plush corgi cheeseburger. As both Kotaku’s resident toy and snack aficionado, I’ve been mesmerized by this glorious thing for days. Do I tag it “Toys”? “Snacktaku”? Both? Probably both.

It’s a seven-inch plush double cheeseburger with a corgi face for the top bun, which is completely silly and I love it. It’s part of the Foodie Macaroon line of plushies coming in March from Douglas Toys, a company whose mailing list I’ve been on since they yelled at me for taking photos without permission during my first visit to the New York Toy Fair (they thought I might be a toy spy, which is a real thing). It’s mesmerizing. Look at that face.

Advertisement

I’m not as smitten with the rest of the Foodie Macaroon line. I’ll probably pick up Avogato base d on the clever name alone. Taco Chihuahua seems a little too on-the-nose, doesn’t it?

The Unicorn Ice Cream Cone is kind of clever, and I am a fan of unicorns, so I’ll probably get that as well. Watermelon Llama puzzles me. I do not understand this paring. Maybe I need to brush up on my llama lore.

Advertisement

Okay fine, I’ll probably pick up the whole lot of them. Douglas makes great plushes, and I love hugging absurd things. But one of these food-animal hybrids will be getting more love than any other.



Advertisement

Yes, you. Good burger dog.