Here Is Kirby On Pancakes Brandishing A Stick Of Butter

What is sweeter than Kirby? How about Kirby sitting on a stack of syrup-soaked pancakes raising a glistening stick of butter over his head?

Throw in a strawberry and that’s about as sweet as Kirby can get.

This little two and a half inch-tall figure is part of Banpresto Box’s Kirby’s Dolce Collection, a $30 package of tiny Kirby figures, keychains, and a mascot plush.

The other two figures in the collection are pretty sweet as well. Not stack of pancakes sweet, but close. I’m really digging caramel apple Kirby.



Not sure I need an entire box of Kirby tchotchkes. I am positive, however, that I need Kirby sitting on a pile of pancakes.