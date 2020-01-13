Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Here Is Kirby On Pancakes Brandishing A Stick Of Butter

Mike Fahey
Filed to:Kirby
1.4K
4
What is sweeter than Kirby? How about Kirby sitting on a stack of syrup-soaked pancakes raising a glistening stick of butter over his head?

Throw in a strawberry and that’s about as sweet as Kirby can get.

Advertisement

This little two and a half inch-tall figure is part of Banpresto Box’s Kirby’s Dolce Collection, a $30 package of tiny Kirby figures, keychains, and a mascot plush.

The other two figures in the collection are pretty sweet as well. Not stack of pancakes sweet, but close. I’m really digging caramel apple Kirby.

Advertisement

Not sure I need an entire box of Kirby tchotchkes. I am positive, however, that I need Kirby sitting on a pile of pancakes.

Mike Fahey
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

