Whimsicott Details

Type: Grass/Fairy

Average Height: 2'04"

Average Weight: 14.6 lbs.

First Added In Generation V

Who is the Ashton Kutcher of Pokemon creatures? If I knew more about Kutcher I would probably have a better answer. But I only know two things about Ashton Kutcher, which is that he is an actor and that he hosted a show called Punk’d where he pranked celebrities. Whimsicott also pranks people and so it’s the Ashton Kutcher of Pokemon. Glad we figured that out.

Whimsicott is a small puff of hair and magic. According to Pokedex entries, this cute Pokemon can squeeze through cracks, no matter how narrow they might be. That allows the Whimsicott to enter people’s homes and move around their furniture, which is something it actually does. Why? It’s a prankster who loves to prank, that’s why. It will also leave behind cotton balls sometimes, which doesn’t seem like a great prank. I feel like I have cotton balls in my home, but I don’t remember buying them. They just exist. So maybe Whimsicott has already pranked me?

We should all be thankful that Whimsicott is using its incredible powers to only move couches and leave behind the fluff. Having the ability to squeeze through any crack, regardless of its size, sounds like a useful skill. It could rob banks, sneak into military bases or break into corporate headquarters. It could steal secrets, money, nukes or more. Instead, it just pops into homes and leaves cotton balls.



According to Bulbapedia, Whimsicott can also ride upon the winds. But nobody seems to really understand what that means. Maybe it just weighs very little and rides strong winds? Or maybe it can create powerful gusts of air? Seems the Pokemon scientists need to spend a bit more time studying fluffy little Whimsicott.

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration: Geckomaster114 (DeviantArt)

Fans are dangerous for this small little creature. Even a small fan like the one featured in this artwork could probably blow the fuzzy ball across a house.

Random Facts

In Japan, Whimsicott is called Elfuun which translates to Typhoon. That is a cooler name, but not sure how accurate it is...

Whimsicott is part of the Unova horoscope and represents the month of April.



If the wind is too strong it can blow off the cotton on Whimsicott’s head. Talk about a bad hair day! (Sorry. That was a bad joke. Please forgive me.)

