We reported earlier that Nintendo is doing well. No kidding. The Switch is on fire. The company posted a bunch of sales numbers overnight, and we at Kotaku HQ have been discussing which is the most stunning. Let’s just say that we’re not all in agreement. Which is your pick? (Please say it’s the Splatoon one.)

The following figures were all pulled from Nintendo’s official investor relations site:

Nintendo has already sold far more Switches in just the first nine month of the system’s release than it did Wii U systems in a little over five years. That’s 14.86 million Switches as of December 31, 2017 compared to 13.56 million Wii U systems.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild was a red-hot release that sold 6.7 million copies in nine months last year. But then Mario Odyssey came out in late October and in just two months sold 9.07 million copies.



More than half the people who bought a Wii U bought Mario Kart 8: 8.4 million copies sold. That’s over three and a half years. Nintendo then ported this game that all those people played over to Switch, charged full price again, and sold 7.33 million copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Switch. The Switch port looks like it will easily outsell its predecessor.



Xenoblade Chronicles 2, a JRPG that came out in December after nearly every other big game was released in 2017, has sold 1.06 million copies.

Splatoon 2 for Switch, which was released in July of last year, has sold, as of the end of 2017, 4.91 million copies. The first Splatoon for Wii U, which was released in May 2015, has sold, as of the end of 2017, 4.91 million copies. The same number. Is that a typo? Or is that just the most amazing stat on this list?





There you have it: a bunch of Nintendo stats we’ve been discussing. Which one (the Splatoon one) would you say is the most incredible?

