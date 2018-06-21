Which games had the best E3? The data folks over at Thinknum (a site, full disclosure, run by my friend Josh Fruhlinger) have some charts showing how game companies and their games did. The biggest trailers were for Cyberpunk, Fallout and The Last Of Us; the worst backlash was to Command & Conquer.
