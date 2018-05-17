Today on Highlight Reel we have Fortnite synchronicity, Far Cry 5 crashes, legendary punches and much more.
- Far Cry 5 - Bull Makes Em Dizzy - Roliasheste
- Mario Kart 8 - from 12th place to 1st in 15 seconds - Valkl
- Super Mega Baseball II (Direct file) - Dae Giovanni
- Red Dead Redemption - Darth Malice 66
- God of War III - Mr. Kratos, I don’t feel so good… - FDKsyn
- God of War - MISTER PRESIDENT - Flippy Flippington
- Rainbow 6 Siege - We 8 ball pool now boys - The_Tuplis (Twitch here)
- Fortnite BR - we might play together too much - TheSoiBoi
- Yakuza 6 - Hostess is love, hostess is life - ChasingPesmerga
- For Honor - We spent too much time trying to do this - Bilagaana_Ashkii
- PUBG - Random no scoped at a bike driving by and this happened… - klled1116
- PUBG - Silencer is not always the best attachment - Fflopi
- PUBG - Legendary Superman punch - logantho
- Monster Hunter: World - Eaten by the world - Jason Smith
