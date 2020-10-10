Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photomode
PhotomodeVirtual Photographyphotographymetro exodusPhoto modeScreenshotsKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go
Screenshot: Twitter / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we got a nuclear explosion, some rope tricks, a big monster, a cute fox, another great Spider-Man screenshot, and a lonely skeleton on a toilet.

Advertisement
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Vader007br
Shadow of The Colossus
Shadow of The Colossus
Screenshot: @ArcticEssence
Advertisement
RAGE 2
RAGE 2
Screenshot: @MechXican
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @Toringtino
G/O Media may get a commission
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6" 4K Touch-Screen Laptop i7 16GB RAM GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 1TB SSD
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6" 4K Touch-Screen Laptop i7 16GB RAM GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 1TB SSD
Control
Control
Screenshot: @Arifu_ka
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Screenshot: @NeoFulcrum
Advertisement
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @relient_Eggs
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @TheFourthFocus
Advertisement
Fallout 76
Fallout 76
Screenshot: Matthew Riddle (Email
Borderlands 3
Borderlands 3
Screenshot: @zayasgamephoto
Advertisement
The Division
The Division
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Metro Exodus
Metro Exodus
Screenshot: @Comput_ART
Advertisement

Give the man some privacy.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Indivisible Development Stops After Lab Zero Fallout

There's A Toad In Super Mario Sunshine That Is Trapped Alone Beneath The Map, Forever

DISCUSSION