When You Gotta Go, You Gotta Go

This week on Snapshots we got a nuclear explosion, some rope tricks, a big monster, a cute fox, another great Spider-Man screenshot, and a lonely skeleton on a toilet.



Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Vader007br

Shadow of The Colossus Screenshot : @ArcticEssence

RAGE 2 Screenshot : @MechXican

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @Toringtino

Control Screenshot : @Arifu_ka

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Screenshot : @NeoFulcrum

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @TheFourthFocus

Fallout 76 Screenshot : Matthew Riddle (Email

Borderlands 3 Screenshot : @zayasgamephoto

The Division Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Metro Exodus Screenshot : @Comput_ART

Give the man some privacy.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



