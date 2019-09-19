Do you have any bizarre rituals that you always perform in a video game, no matter what? This week on Kotaku Splitscreen, we discuss that question and much more.



First, Kirk, Maddy, and I talk about the great new visual novel AI: The Somnium Files, the wonderfully addictive Fire Emblem, and Remnant: From the Ashes, aka Gears of Dark Souls. Then we get into news (34:07) on Nicalis and Apple Arcade, followed by off-topic talk (57:16) and the continued legend of Gardner Minshew II.

We also talk about this question from listener Annie (and remember, you can send questions to splitscreen@kotaku.com):

Hello Jason, Maddy and Kirk! I’ve been a longtime fan of the podcast, and I wanted to ask you guys something kind of silly! I’ll keep this brief, but for context, I’ve been playing a lot of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey since I bought it last week (I know, I’m very late to the party). One of my favorite parts of the game is the mercenary/bounty hunter tier system. Since my first mercenary kill, I’ve made it a tradition for myself and my friends that play the game with me to throw the body of every defeated mercenary into the nearest body of natural water as if it were a sign of respect. We also salute the screen and fire a single arrow into the sky. We will do this even if we are in a pretty landlocked territory of the game. There is absolutely no real purpose to doing this, it’s just hilarious to us and we do it solely out of tradition. So my question is this: do you guys have any weird unscripted video game traditions? (i.e., things that you’ll always do that aren’t required in the game at all?) Best Regards, Annie

The three of us didn’t have many good answers, other than my habit of singing the Indiana Jones theme song every time I kill someone with a shotgun in Destiny PvP, so we’ve asked our audience to tell us their own stories. We’ve heard some good ones already—a listener who plays Breath of the Wild solely as a pescatarian, one who does push-ups after every Call of Duty loss, and one who sticks their hand out and makes the peace symbol, à la Mario in Super Mario World, every time they finish a video game level.

Surely you also have your own strange habits. What’s your weirdest video game ritual? Share below or hit us up with your best ones.

For much more, listen to the entire episode. As always, you can subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts and Google Play to get every episode as it happens. Leave us a review if you like what you hear, and reach us at splitscreen@kotaku.com with any and all questions, requests, and suggestions.