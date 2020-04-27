Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

What's In The Case, Agent 47?

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Ollie Hoff is a freelance illustrator from the UK.

Loooooong time readers may recognise some Famicom cases below; Ollie has been a repeat entrant in Meteor’s Famicase exhibition.

You can see more of Olli’s stuff at his personal site.

Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Illustration for article titled Whats In The Case, Agent 47?
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

