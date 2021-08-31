Remember when that big boat got stuck? People really wanted to play games about the boat, and while a few quick lil’ ones were thrown together, it was obviously going to take some time for more substantial adaptations to hit the market.



Advertisement

Welcome to a few months later, then, and we’ve got WHATEVER, a PC game where you play as The Boat, and it’s all about drifting along winding courses and past obstacles, from rocks to, uh, giant monsters, trying your best not to hit anything and get stuck.

Making things more relevant to the subject matter, and differentiating it from other drifty stuff like Art of Rally, is the heft of the boat. Because you’re piloting a Big Boat, and not a small car, everything is a lot slower, and has a lot more momentum, so even taking the subject matter out of the equation this still looks like a fun take on drifting.



Here’s the official description:

Remember that ship? Ever wonder how that possible or how hard it is to pilot that thing through the canal? Well, me too! WHATEVER is my attempt to answer that questions and fulfill my curiosity. You will cry and finally realized how amazing every cargo ship’s captain is. BECAUSE IT IS EXTREMELY HARD TO PILOT THAT !$@%!$# 200,000 TONNE CARGO SHIP WITH THEIR EXTREME INERTIA THROUGH THE CANAL! Your mission is simple. Drift the ship through the canal to delivery all the precious cargos in time. The more you progress, the more challenges will come. Wind gut, whirlpool, kaiju, UFO... you name it. And finally these will split the game name out of your mount. WHATEVER!

In case the monsters in the trailer hadn’t already tipped you off, this isn’t a simulation, and so will feature nine difficulty levels and two boss encounters.

WHATEVER is currently in Early Access on Steam.



