Art Of Rally Turns Driving Into Meditation

Screenshot : Art of Rally

Art of Rally is what happens when you take driving—usually depicted in video games as a very loud and busy thing—and strip it back to everything except its most beautiful basics.



Advertisement

An incredibly minimalist effort from Funselektor (of Absolute Drift fame), it’s a full-blown singleplayer racing game described as “a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally”, where you race from the 60s through to the 90s across idyllic countrysides, with little to keep you company except...the countryside.

Every menu screen looks like this. They’re just gorgeous. Screenshot : Art of Rally

Advertisement

This game is beautiful. The in-game stuff is obviously what’s getting the most attention, but there’s an adherence to minimalism that extends through the rest of the game as well, with some gorgeously bare, hassle-free menu screens also a highlight. Even the in-game graphic design is superb, replacing actual brands (or parodies of brands) like Shell with simple slogans and cool little logos like OIL.

Art of Rally’s minimalism serves a purpose. It’s not just a random aesthetic choice. It’s there to help create a zen-like experience, as is the electronic soundtrack that quickly retreats, kicks its feet up and puts its slippers on in the background. There’s no commentary, no pop-ups warning you about stuff, no other drivers out there, it’s just you, the car and a lot of gravel corners.

What happens every race is that the soft visuals and lo-fi music, combined with the competition-free nature of rally (you’re never overtaking or being overtaken), means that everything that’s not the most direct parts of driving fades away into the periphery, and all you’re ever doing is focusing on the ground in front of you.

The game has a very cool system where crowds litter the road, just like the good old days, only here you can never hit them; they’ll scatter automatically as you get near them. Screenshot : Art of Rally

Advertisement

It’s like Tony Hawk, or Super Monkey Ball. Just this laser-sharp way of getting the player to focus on doing a handful of basic things over and over to the point where perfection, while never attainable, always seems tantalisingly close on the horizon. Seconds turned into minutes then into hours while I played this, as I would just sit there, entering race after race, honing my skills, pushing the envelope and unlocking new tracks and cars, each somehow cooler than the last.

The driving here is just so good! Like everything else in Art of Rally, the beauty in its handling is in its simplicity. You need to master braking and sometimes drifting and that’s it, but the gently undulating courses, distracting you with their beauty and cunning successions of corners and jumps, are a constant test of your reflexes. Yet I haven’t met a course, location or weather condition I didn’t love, and even the worst car’s handling is smooth and a blast to drift around in.

Advertisement

Screenshot : Art of Rally

Oh, and me bringing up a “zen-like experience” isn’t just me reaching for a lazy trope. It’s literally the point of the game, which opens with an intro where the disembodied premise of career mode is explained by...Buddha.

Advertisement

Art of Rally is out on September 23 (tomorrow!) on PC. This trailer will show you everything you need to know: