It’s hard to get excited about World of Warcraft in a visual sense, but if you’ve ever held out hope that the game might get a sequel, or at least a more modern makeover, then this is the video for you.



Daniel L has spent years remaking some of the game’s environments in Unreal Engine 4—we’ve even featured some of them—but this week he’s released a compilation video showing off everything he’s done since 2015.

This means we get a tour of Grizzly Hills, Elwynn Forest, Duskwood, Westfall and Durotar across a 12-minute video, and it all looks great!