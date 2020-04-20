What Up, Big Fella

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Artem Chebokha is an artist and illustrator from Russia who works at Wargaming, the studio behind World of Tanks.
You can see more of Artem’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
