Fine Art

What Up, Big Fella

Luke Plunkett
art
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.
Artem Chebokha is an artist and illustrator from Russia who works at Wargaming, the studio behind World of Tanks.

You can see more of Artem’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Illustration for article titled What Up, Big Fella
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

